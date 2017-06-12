vCenter gets unresponsive after adding a DVS Port Group

During the creation of a new VLAN for my nested environment I encounter a really strange behavior. When I tried to add a Distributed Port Group, my vCenter became unresponsive. After some seconds it was back again. I checked the port group and it wasn’t created. I analysed the vpxd.log and found the following error messages:

LError was thrown: “ODBC error: (23505) – ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint “pk_vpx_dvport_membership”

–> Key (dvs_id, dvport_key)=(11, 0) already exists.;

–> Error while executing the query” is returned when executing SQL statement “INSERT INTO VPX_DVPORT_MEMBERSHIP (DVS_ID, DVPORT_KEY, DVPORTGROUP_ID, HOST_ID, LAG_KEY) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?)”

Received unrecoverable VmRootError. Generating minidump …

An unrecoverable problem has occurred, stopping the VMware VirtualCenter service. Error: Error[VdbODBCError] (-1) “ODBC error: (23505) – ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint “pk_vpx_dvport_membership”

–> Key (dvs_id, dvport_key)=(11, 0) already exists.;

–> Error while executing the query” is returned when executing SQL statement “INSERT INTO VPX_DVPORT_MEMBERSHIP (DVS_ID, DVPORT_KEY, DVPORTGROUP_ID, HOST_ID, LAG_KEY) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?)”

–> Panic: Unrecoverable VmRootError. Panic!

It took some time until I found this KB article describing the problem and having a solution for a vCenter for Windows and a SQL Server database. The problem now was that I’m running vCenter Server Appliance and I needed a solution for a vPostgres SQL database. The following steps describes how to fix the issue on a vCenter Server Appliance with embedded vPostgres database.

As the KB article describes this can happen when you backup and restore a DVS configuration to a new vCenter Server instance.

Login to the affected Appliance

Use shell.set –enable true and shell to enter the OS level file system.

and to enter the OS level file system. The password for the vPostgres instance can be found under /etc/vmware-vpx/embedded_db.cfg ( PGUSER_PASSWORD ). Copy the password string without the single quotation marks.

( ). Copy the password string without the single quotation marks. To open the vPostgres vCenter database enter the following command – sudo -u postgres /opt/vmware/vpostgres/9.3/bin/psql -d VCDB postgres and enter the previous copied password.

and enter the previous copied password. \dt – shows all tables

– shows all tables The following command will give you information about the existing Distributed Switches select id, name, uuid, upgrade_mode,port_counter from VPX_DVS;. The most important thing when using sql statements is that you shouldn’t forget the semicolon at the end of the commando.

As you can see the value for upgrade_mode is 0 and the port_counter is 16. Ths should be changed after creating new port groups. The problem is that there is already an existing row with the port_counter value in the VPX_DVPORT_MEMBERSHIP table. To fix the issue the following command must be used:

update VPX_DVS set upgrade_mode=1 where id = 11;

NOTE: The command you would be using can vary a little bit.

After a vCenter Service restart (service vmware-vpxd restart) creating new port groups will work again. Also after creating an additional port group the port_counter value will be replace with a correct value.

